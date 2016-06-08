June 8 Greif Inc :

* Says Revised Its 2016 Class A Earnings Per Share Outlook To $2.20-$2.46 per share

* Reclassified $300 million of senior notes to current portion of long-term debt during quarter

* Reclassified $300 million of senior notes because stated maturity date for those senior notes is february 2017

* Declared quarterly cash dividends of $0.42 per share of class a common stock and $0.63 per share of class b common stock

* Intends to refinance senior notes prior to maturity date

* Fy2016 earnings per share view $2.24, revenue view $3.31 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Greif reports second quarter 2016 results

* Q2 sales $839.6 million versus i/b/e/s view $836.8 million

* Q2 earnings per share $0.47 excluding items

* Q2 earnings per share $0.53

* Q2 earnings per share view $0.57 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S