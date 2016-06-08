BRIEF-Snapchat parent Snap Inc says 2016 revenue was $404.5 mln
* For year ended Dec. 31, 2016, recorded revenue of $404.5 million, as compared to revenue of $58.7 million for the year ended Dec. 31, 2015
June 8 Ginkgo Bioworks:
* Raised $100 million in series C round of funding with Y combinator's continuity fund, senator investment group, cascade investment
* Partnered with twist bioscience and gen9 to have 600 million base pairs of DNA manufactured
* Ginkgo Bioworks secures $100 million series C investment
* Lone Pine Capital Llc reports a 5.8 percent passive stake in Rice Energy Inc as of Jan 23 - SEC filing
* Jennison Associates Llc reports 6.5 percent passive stake in Amicus Therapeutics Inc as of December 31, 2016 - sec filing