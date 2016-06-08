June 8 Brown-forman Corp :
* Sees fiscal year 2017 underlying net sales growth of 4% to
6%
* FY 2017 earnings per share view $3.58, revenue view $3.92
billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* FY earnings per share outlook includes expected foreign
exchange headwinds of $0.07 given current spot rates, as well as
lower distributor inventory levels
* Reports fiscal 2016 results; expects continued underlying
growth in fiscal 2017
* Q4 earnings per share $2.60
* Q4 earnings per share view $0.72 -- Thomson Reuters
I/B/E/S
* Sees FY 2017 earnings per share $3.42 to $3.62 including
items
* Q4 sales $933 million versus i/b/e/s view $899 million
