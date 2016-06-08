June 8 Sears Canada Inc Says Appointment Of
Billy Wong , Senior Vice
* Sears canada inc qtrly same store sales declined 7.4%
* Core retail same store sales declined 6.9% for q1
* Announced sale-leaseback of vancouver national logistics
centre for $23.4 million
* Sears canada inc says has organized its operating and
asset rationalization plans to end 2016 fiscal year with a pro
forma cash balance of at least $400 million
* Expected that accounting for sale and leaseback will be
finalized at closing, which is anticipated to be in q3 of 2016
* 2016 full-year annualized cost reduction plans have now
been increased to a range of $127 to $155 million
* President, corporate financial planning, as interim cfo,
effective july 1, 2016
* Sears canada reports first quarter results
* Q1 loss per share c$0.62
* Q1 revenue fell 14.5 percent to c$595.9 million
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage:
(Bengaluru Newsroom +1-646-223-8780)