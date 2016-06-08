June 8 Eureka Resources Inc :

* Paid C$96,794 being its 50% share of acquisition costs, and geophysical and geological costs incurred to date on Gemini

* In addition, eureka has issued 300,000 common shares to nevada sunrise

* Eureka acquires 50% interest in gemini lithium project