June 8 Halozyme Therapeutics Inc :
* Entered into agreement with Oxford Finance Llc and Silicon
Valley Bank to refinance its existing senior secured loan
facility
* Under new financing agreement, Halozyme borrowed $55
million at a fixed rate of 8.25%
* New debt facility provides option to borrow additional $15
million in 2017
* Interest-Only repayment provision results in $44 million
increase to expected cash balance through 2017
* Under new financing agreement, Halozyme used proceeds to
refinance its existing long-term debt
* Agreement will result in a $22 million per-year increase
to company's expected cash balance at end of 2016 and 2017
* Expecting a year-end cash balance of $170 million to $190
million
* Announces agreement to refinance debt, increases 2016
guidance for year-end cash balance
