June 8 Abm Industries Inc
* ABM industries announces results for second quarter fiscal
2016
* Q2 adjusted earnings per share $0.31 from continuing
operations
* Q2 GAAP earnings per share $0.12 from continuing
operations
* Q2 earnings per share $0.08
* Q2 revenue $1.3 billion versus I/B/E/S view $1.25 billion
* Q2 earnings per share view $0.27 -- Thomson Reuters
I/B/E/S
* FY2016 earnings per share view $1.56 -- Thomson Reuters
I/B/E/S
* Full year guidance outlook increased
* Sees FY 2016 adjusted earnings per share $1.55 to $1.65
from continuing operations
* Sees FY 2016 GAAP earnings per share $1.07 to $1.17 from
continuing operations
