June 8 Brinker International Inc

* Brinker International updates fourth quarter and fiscal 2016 outlook; provides select fiscal 2017 guidance

* Comparable restaurant sales growth for fiscal 2017 is expected to be in a range of 0.5 to 2.0 percent

* Fiscal 2017 capital expenditures are expected to be in a range of $110 to $120 million

* Brinker International Inc says company anticipates fiscal 2017 earnings per diluted share, excluding special items, to be in a range of $3.40 to $3.50

* Company continues to expect fiscal Q4 2016 comparable restaurant sales to improve from fiscal Q3 2016 results

* Expect 2016 earnings per diluted share, excluding special items, to be near low end of original guidance range of $3.55 to $3.65

* FY2016 earnings per share view $3.53, revenue view $3.26 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* FY2017 earnings per share view $3.47, revenue view $3.27 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Sees FY 2017 earnings per share $3.40 to $3.50 excluding items Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)