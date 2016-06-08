June 8 Comtech Telecommunications Corp
* Comtech Telecommunications Corp announces results for the
third quarter of fiscal 2016 and provides updated financial
guidance
* Q3 GAAP loss per share $0.89
* Q3 sales $124.2 million versus $71.6 million
* Sees FY 2016 revenue $425 million to $435 million
* Expects GAAP diluted EPS for fiscal 2016 will range from a
loss of $0.90 to a loss of $0.81
* Targeting fiscal 2017 adjusted EBITDA to range from $70.0
million to $80.0 million
* Backlog as of April 30, 2016 was $433.6 million compared
to $92.6 million as of January 31, 2016
* Total bookings for three months ended April 30, 2016
$139.2 million compared to $72.2 million for three months ended
April 30, 2015
* Says company is on track to deliver an annual run-rate of
cost synergies of at least $8.0 million in FY
