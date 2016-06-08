BRIEF-Cigna CEO says individual Obamacare business loss has been manageable
* Cigna CEO says individual Obamacare business loss has been manageable and will be smaller in 2017 but still a loss Further company coverage: (Reporting By Caroline Humer)
June 8 Boston Scientific Estimates That Program To Reduce Gross Annual Pre
* Expects some employee attrition and targeted headcount reductions to result from these restructuring initiatives
* Company expects to reinvest a substantial portion of savings in strategic growth initiatives
* Tax operating expenses by approximately $115 million to $150 million by end of 2020
* Program implementation is anticipated to result in total pre-tax charges of approximately $175 million to $225 million
* Program implementation is anticipated to result in total pre-tax charges of approximately $175 million to $225 million
* Several program activities will be initiated immediately,all activities are expected to be substantially completed by end of 2018
* Several program activities will be initiated immediately and all activities are expected to be substantially completed by end of 2018
* Boston scientific corp says anticipates that its overall employee base will remain relatively unchanged upon completion of restructuring program
* Expects to reinvest a substantial portion of savings in "strategic growth" initiatives
* Expects some employee attrition and targeted headcount reductions to result from these restructuring initiatives
* Term growth and innovation Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom +91 80 6749-1130; within U.S. +1 646 223 8780)
* Cigna CEO says individual Obamacare business loss has been manageable and will be smaller in 2017 but still a loss Further company coverage: (Reporting By Caroline Humer)
NEW YORK, Feb 2 Cigna Corp will decide on its participation in the 2018 Obamacare individual market during the next few months, looking at what regulations are put in place to stabilize a market Chief Executive Officer David Cordani described as "fragile at best."
* CareTrust REIT Inc says acquired two seniors housing communities in Milwaukee metropolitan area for approximately $26.1 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: