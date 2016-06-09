BRIEF-Matthew Corrin acquires class B multiple voting shares of Freshii Inc
* Matthew Corrin acquires class B multiple voting shares of Freshii Inc. in connection with reorganization to facilitate initial public offering
June 8 WSFS Financial Corp
* WSFS financial corporation announces pricing of senior notes offering
* Says priced its offering of $100 million aggregate principal amount of fixed-to-floating rate senior notes due 2026
* Notes will bear a fixed interest rate of 4.50% per year from, but excluding, June 15, 2021, payable semi-annually in arrears
* Expects to use net proceeds from sale of notes for general corporate purposes financing organic growth, acquisitions
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage:
* Matthew Corrin acquires class B multiple voting shares of Freshii Inc. in connection with reorganization to facilitate initial public offering
RIO DE JANEIRO, Feb 2 Brazilian miner Vale SA is more optimistic than the market consensus in terms of iron ore prices for 2017, Investor Relations Director Andre Figueiredo told reporters on Thursday.
LONDON, Feb 2 Britain has had its strongest start to the year for M&A activity since 2008 on the back of a spate of big deals, a sign that some businesses are trying to plan for a more uncertain future outside the European Union.