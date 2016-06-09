June 8 WSFS Financial Corp

* WSFS financial corporation announces pricing of senior notes offering

* Says priced its offering of $100 million aggregate principal amount of fixed-to-floating rate senior notes due 2026

* Notes will bear a fixed interest rate of 4.50% per year from, but excluding, June 15, 2021, payable semi-annually in arrears

* Expects to use net proceeds from sale of notes for general corporate purposes financing organic growth, acquisitions

