June 9 Genesee & Wyoming Inc :

* G&W's traffic in May 2016 was 232,747 carloads, a decrease of 9,215 carloads, or 3.8%, compared with May 2015

* G&W's traffic in Q2 of 2016 through May was 462,719 carloads, a decrease of 30,940 carloads

* Genesee & Wyoming reports traffic for May 2016