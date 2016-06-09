UPDATE 1-Micron CEO Mark Durcan to retire
Feb 2 Chipmaker Micron Technology Inc said Chief Executive Mark Durcan would retire.
June 9 Christopher & Banks Corp
* Qtrly comparable sales increased 6.0%
* Sees Q2 gross margin to be 33.9% to 35.1% as compared to 32.9% in last year's q2
* Christopher & Banks Corp sees 2016 fiscal year capital expenditures to be approximately $12.5 million to $13.0 million
* For Q2 to open two outlet stores and one mpw store
* Expects in q2 to close one c&b store. Four missy, petite, women stores, and to convert 2 stores into one mpw store
* For FY to open 6 new outlets and 3 new mpw stores; average square footage for year to be down approximately 1%
* Christopher & banks corporation reports first quarter fiscal 2016 financial results
* Q1 sales rose 9.2 percent to $100 million
* Sees q2 sales $92 million to $96 million
* Q1 earnings per share $0.00 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: )
* Alliance Resource Partners LP says unit entered into fourth amended and restated credit agreement with certain banks and other lenders - SEC filing
* RADNET - AMENDMENT RESULTED IN A REDUCTION IN INTEREST RATE APPLICABLE TO SENIOR FIRST LIEN TERM LOANS, SENIOR CREDIT FACILITY BY 50 BASIS POINTS