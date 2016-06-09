UPDATE 1-Micron CEO Mark Durcan to retire
Feb 2 Chipmaker Micron Technology Inc said Chief Executive Mark Durcan would retire.
June 9 Straight Path Communications Inc
* Qtrly loss from operations of $1.9 million, compared to loss from operations of $2.6 million in previous quarter
* Qtrly net loss attributable to spci of $1.8 million versus net loss attributable to spci of $2.0 million in previous quarter
* Straight path communications reports results for third quarter of fiscal 2016
* Q3 revenue $200,000 versus $2.9 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: )
* Alliance Resource Partners LP says unit entered into fourth amended and restated credit agreement with certain banks and other lenders - SEC filing
* RADNET - AMENDMENT RESULTED IN A REDUCTION IN INTEREST RATE APPLICABLE TO SENIOR FIRST LIEN TERM LOANS, SENIOR CREDIT FACILITY BY 50 BASIS POINTS