June 9 J M Smucker Co :
* Q4 non-gaap earnings per share $1.86
* Q4 earnings per share $1.61
* J M Smucker Co qtrly net sales $1,807.6 million, up 25%
* Sees FY 2017 capital expenditures $240 million
* Excluding impact of divesture, 2017 net sales are expected
to increase 1 percent
* Q4 earnings per share view $1.20, revenue view $1.75
billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Fy2017 earnings per share view $6.37, revenue view $7.74
billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Included in 2017 earnings guidance is $100 million of
incremental synergies in fiscal 2017
* The J. M. Smucker Company announces fiscal 2016 fourth
quarter results and fiscal 2017 outlook
* Sees FY 2017 adjusted non-gaap earnings per share $7.60 to
$7.75
* Sees FY 2017 sales down 1 percent
