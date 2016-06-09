UPDATE 1-Micron CEO Mark Durcan to retire
Feb 2 Chipmaker Micron Technology Inc said Chief Executive Mark Durcan would retire.
June 9 Transat A.T. Inc :
* As expected, winter season was affected by Zika virus, threat of strike action and a weak dollar
* Q2 revenue C$888.2 million versus C$875.2 million
* Q2 earnings per share C$0.68
* Results for the second quarter of 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)
Feb 2 Chipmaker Micron Technology Inc said Chief Executive Mark Durcan would retire.
* Alliance Resource Partners LP says unit entered into fourth amended and restated credit agreement with certain banks and other lenders - SEC filing
* RADNET - AMENDMENT RESULTED IN A REDUCTION IN INTEREST RATE APPLICABLE TO SENIOR FIRST LIEN TERM LOANS, SENIOR CREDIT FACILITY BY 50 BASIS POINTS