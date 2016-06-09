June 9 Transat A.T. Inc :

* As expected, winter season was affected by Zika virus, threat of strike action and a weak dollar

* Q2 revenue C$888.2 million versus C$875.2 million

* Q2 earnings per share C$0.68

* Results for the second quarter of 2016