UPDATE 1-Micron CEO Mark Durcan to retire
Feb 2 Chipmaker Micron Technology Inc said Chief Executive Mark Durcan would retire.
June 9 Communications Sales & Leasing Inc :
* Planned offering, subject to market and other conditions, of approximately $150 million aggregate principal amount
* Intends to use net proceeds from this offering to repay outstanding amounts under its revolving credit facility.
* Notes will be issued as an add-on to issuers' existing 6.00% senior secured notes due 2023
* Communications Sales & Leasing Inc announces launch of notes offering Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)
* Alliance Resource Partners LP says unit entered into fourth amended and restated credit agreement with certain banks and other lenders - SEC filing
* RADNET - AMENDMENT RESULTED IN A REDUCTION IN INTEREST RATE APPLICABLE TO SENIOR FIRST LIEN TERM LOANS, SENIOR CREDIT FACILITY BY 50 BASIS POINTS