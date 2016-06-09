June 9 Dish Network Corp :
* Dish Network places offering of $2 billion in senior notes
* Dish Network Corp says priced an offering of $2 billion
aggregate principal amount of 7.75% senior notes due 2026
* Dish Network Corp says notes will be issued at an issue
price of 100%
* Dish DBS corporation priced an offering of $2 billion
aggregate principal amount of 7.75% senior notes due 2026
* Dish network places offering of $2 billion in senior notes
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage:
(Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)