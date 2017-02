June 9 Westjet Airlines Ltd :

* Airline increases traffic by 14.4% for month of may

* May rpms increased 14.4 per cent year-over-year, and capacity, measured in asms grew 8.4 per cent

* Westjet reports record may load factor of 81.4 per cent