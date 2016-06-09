BRIEF-Cigna CEO says individual Obamacare business loss has been manageable
* Cigna CEO says individual Obamacare business loss has been manageable and will be smaller in 2017 but still a loss Further company coverage: (Reporting By Caroline Humer)
June 9 Xiangguang Group Co Ltd
* Reiterate its stance against merger proposal made by Nevsun resources ltd for reservoir minerals inc
* XGC rejects Nevsun's criticisms of its financing offer to Reservoir Minerals Inc. And urges reservoir minerals shareholders to vote against nevsun's significantly dilutive merger proposal Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: )
NEW YORK, Feb 2 Cigna Corp will decide on its participation in the 2018 Obamacare individual market during the next few months, looking at what regulations are put in place to stabilize a market Chief Executive Officer David Cordani described as "fragile at best."
* Carlyle said close to deal for Italy's Golden Goose Brand - Bloomberg, citing sources