BRIEF-Cigna CEO says individual Obamacare business loss has been manageable
* Cigna CEO says individual Obamacare business loss has been manageable and will be smaller in 2017 but still a loss Further company coverage: (Reporting By Caroline Humer)
June 9 Clayton, Dubilier & Rice:
* Clayton, Dubilier & Rice to acquire leading provider of direct-to-consumer sales and marketing solutions for leading insurance carriers
* CD&R-managed funds will acquire Tranzact; terms of transaction were not disclosed Source text for Eikon: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)
NEW YORK, Feb 2 Cigna Corp will decide on its participation in the 2018 Obamacare individual market during the next few months, looking at what regulations are put in place to stabilize a market Chief Executive Officer David Cordani described as "fragile at best."
* Carlyle said close to deal for Italy's Golden Goose Brand - Bloomberg, citing sources