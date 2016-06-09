June 9 99 Cents Only Stores
* 99 cents only stores says q1 inventory balance decreased
by $29.7 million , or 15.1% compared to prior quarter
* 99 cents only stores says q1 net loss was $25.2 million
compared to net income of $1.2 million in prior year
* 99 cents only stores says "much of inventory was converted
to cash that was used to reduce amount of cash borrowings under
our ABL facility"
* Qtrly same-store sales were flat compared to q1 of fiscal
2016, with lower customer traffic of 1.5% offset by higher
average ticket of 1.5%
* 99 cents only stores says reiterating previously issued
outlook for fiscal 2017
* 99 cents only stores says on January 28, 2016 , received
a comment letter from staff of division of corporation finance
of the SEC
* 99 cents only stores says as of may 10, 2016 , company
has responded to one outstanding comment
* 99 cents only stores reports first quarter fiscal 2017
results
* Q1 sales rose 1.3 percent to $512.9 million
