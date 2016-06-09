June 9 Danaher Corp
* Intends to offer up to an additional $200 million
aggregate principal amount of 4.300% senior notes due 2046
* Additional 2046 notes are expected to be fungible with
prior 2046 notes
* Intends to use net proceeds from sale of additional 2046
notes to make payments to danaher as consideration for
contribution of assets
* Fortive announces private offering of additional 4.300%
senior notes due 2046
