BRIEF-Cigna CEO says individual Obamacare business loss has been manageable
* Cigna CEO says individual Obamacare business loss has been manageable and will be smaller in 2017 but still a loss Further company coverage: (Reporting By Caroline Humer)
June 9 Inspira Financial Inc :
* Inspira Financial Inc. appoints new chief executive officer; executes definitive purchase agreement to acquire RBP Healthcare Technologies
* Dave Costine will remain as non- executive chairman of board.
* Appointed Marc Hecksel as chief executive officer, Dave Costine will remain as non- executive chairman of board
* Acquisition, when closed, is expected to have a positive impact on revenues and earnings over time
* Total cash consideration of $2.1 million and total of 6.4 million shares valued at $1 per share for total consideration valued at $8.5 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)
NEW YORK, Feb 2 Cigna Corp will decide on its participation in the 2018 Obamacare individual market during the next few months, looking at what regulations are put in place to stabilize a market Chief Executive Officer David Cordani described as "fragile at best."
* Carlyle said close to deal for Italy's Golden Goose Brand - Bloomberg, citing sources