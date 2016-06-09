BRIEF-Cigna CEO says individual Obamacare business loss has been manageable
* Cigna CEO says individual Obamacare business loss has been manageable and will be smaller in 2017 but still a loss Further company coverage: (Reporting By Caroline Humer)
June 9 Monmouth Real Estate Investment Corp:
* Monmouth Real Estate Investment Corporation announces new acquisition in Colorado Springs, CO
* Purchase price of $28,845,500
* Property is net-leased for 10 years to Fedex Ground Packaging System, Inc Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
NEW YORK, Feb 2 Cigna Corp will decide on its participation in the 2018 Obamacare individual market during the next few months, looking at what regulations are put in place to stabilize a market Chief Executive Officer David Cordani described as "fragile at best."
* Carlyle said close to deal for Italy's Golden Goose Brand - Bloomberg, citing sources