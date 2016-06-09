BRIEF-ConocoPhillips says would expect costs in 2017 to be roughly same as 2016
* Chief Executive Ryan Lance says wants dividend to be 'competitive, sustainable and affordable through the cycles'
June 9 (Reuters) -
* Seaspan corp says priced $100 million public offering of its 8.2% series g cumulative redeemable perpetual preferred shares at $25 per share
* Seaspan announces pricing of $100 million public offering of 8.2% series g cumulative redeemable perpetual preferred shares Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: [ ] (Bengaluru Newsroom; +1 646 223 8780)
* Chief Executive Ryan Lance says wants dividend to be 'competitive, sustainable and affordable through the cycles'
Feb 2 Chipmaker Micron Technology Inc said Chief Executive Mark Durcan would retire.
Feb 2 Saputo Inc, one of Canada's largest dairy producers, reported larger quarterly profit on Thursday, boosted by increased international prices.