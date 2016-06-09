BRIEF-ConocoPhillips says would expect costs in 2017 to be roughly same as 2016
* Chief Executive Ryan Lance says wants dividend to be 'competitive, sustainable and affordable through the cycles'
June 9 Communications Sales & Leasing Inc :
* Communications Sales & Leasing Inc announces pricing of notes offering
* Notes will be issued at an issue price of 99.25%.
* Priced previously announced offering of $150 million aggregate principal amount of 6.00% senior secured notes Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Feb 2 Chipmaker Micron Technology Inc said Chief Executive Mark Durcan would retire.
Feb 2 Saputo Inc, one of Canada's largest dairy producers, reported larger quarterly profit on Thursday, boosted by increased international prices.