June 9 Electronic Arts Inc

* Talbott Roche joins the Electronic Arts board of directors

* Roche has also been appointed to EA's compensation committee.

* Roche is chief executive officer and president of Blackhawk Network

* Roche has been appointed to EA's board of directors effective June 6, 2016