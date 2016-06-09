BRIEF-ConocoPhillips says would expect costs in 2017 to be roughly same as 2016
* Chief Executive Ryan Lance says wants dividend to be 'competitive, sustainable and affordable through the cycles'
June 9 Limoneira Co
* Limoneira company announces second quarter fiscal year 2016 financial results
* Sees FY 2016 earnings per share $0.28 to $0.33
* Q2 earnings per share $0.08
* Q2 earnings per share view $0.20 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Q2 revenue $27.4 million versus I/B/E/S view $28 million
* Sees FY 2016 earnings per share $0.33 to $0.38 excluding items
* Limoneira Co says reconfirming fiscal year 2016 outlook
* Expects to sell between 2.7 million and 3.0 million cartons of fresh lemons at an average price of about $23.00 per carton in FY
* Reconfirming fiscal year 2016 outlook Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)
* Chief Executive Ryan Lance says wants dividend to be 'competitive, sustainable and affordable through the cycles'
Feb 2 Chipmaker Micron Technology Inc said Chief Executive Mark Durcan would retire.
Feb 2 Saputo Inc, one of Canada's largest dairy producers, reported larger quarterly profit on Thursday, boosted by increased international prices.