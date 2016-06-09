June 9 Agilysys Inc

* Agilysys' fiscal 2016 fourth quarter revenue increases 11 pct to quarterly record $31.9 million, inclusive of 33 pct rise in subscription revenue

* Q4 loss per share $0.07

* Sees FY 2017 revenue $132 million to $136 million