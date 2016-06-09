BRIEF-ConocoPhillips says would expect costs in 2017 to be roughly same as 2016
* Chief Executive Ryan Lance says wants dividend to be 'competitive, sustainable and affordable through the cycles'
June 9 ARI Network Services Inc
* ARI network services, inc. Announces fiscal 2016 third quarter results
* Q3 earnings per share $0.03
* Q3 revenue $12 million versus I/B/E/S view $11.8 million
* Q3 earnings per share view $0.03 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
Feb 2 Chipmaker Micron Technology Inc said Chief Executive Mark Durcan would retire.
Feb 2 Saputo Inc, one of Canada's largest dairy producers, reported larger quarterly profit on Thursday, boosted by increased international prices.