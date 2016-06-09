BRIEF-ConocoPhillips says would expect costs in 2017 to be roughly same as 2016
* Chief Executive Ryan Lance says wants dividend to be 'competitive, sustainable and affordable through the cycles'
June 9 Cherokee Inc
* Cherokee Global Brands reports first quarter fiscal 2017 financial results
* Q1 GAAP earnings per share $0.29
* Q1 revenue $10.7 million versus I/B/E/S view $10.5 million
* Q1 earnings per share view $0.39 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)
* Chief Executive Ryan Lance says wants dividend to be 'competitive, sustainable and affordable through the cycles'
Feb 2 Chipmaker Micron Technology Inc said Chief Executive Mark Durcan would retire.
Feb 2 Saputo Inc, one of Canada's largest dairy producers, reported larger quarterly profit on Thursday, boosted by increased international prices.