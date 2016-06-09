BRIEF-ConocoPhillips says would expect costs in 2017 to be roughly same as 2016
* Chief Executive Ryan Lance says wants dividend to be 'competitive, sustainable and affordable through the cycles'
June 9 Kmg Chemicals Inc -
* FY sales forecast includes a projected negative foreign currency impact of approximately $6 million
* FY capital expenditures are forecast to be less than $15 million, compared to our prior forecast of approximately $15 million
* Forecast adjusted EBITDA will be at upper end of prior guidance range of $43-45 million for FY
* KMG reports third quarter 2016 financial results
* Q3 adjusted earnings per share $0.41
* Q3 GAAP earnings per share $0.53
* Sees FY 2016 sales about $300 million
* Q3 sales $66.6 million versus $66.4 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)
Feb 2 Chipmaker Micron Technology Inc said Chief Executive Mark Durcan would retire.
Feb 2 Saputo Inc, one of Canada's largest dairy producers, reported larger quarterly profit on Thursday, boosted by increased international prices.