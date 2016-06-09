June 9 Southwestern Energy Co -

* Entered into agreement with Antero Resources Corporation to sell about 55,000 net acres in West Virginia for $450 million

* Cash proceeds from transaction expected to be used to reduce principal balance of co's $750 million term loan due in November 2018

* Southwestern energy announces sale of a portion of southwest Appalachia acreage