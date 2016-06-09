BRIEF-ConocoPhillips says would expect costs in 2017 to be roughly same as 2016
* Chief Executive Ryan Lance says wants dividend to be 'competitive, sustainable and affordable through the cycles'
June 9 Southwestern Energy Co -
* Entered into agreement with Antero Resources Corporation to sell about 55,000 net acres in West Virginia for $450 million
* Cash proceeds from transaction expected to be used to reduce principal balance of co's $750 million term loan due in November 2018
* Southwestern energy announces sale of a portion of southwest Appalachia acreage Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)
* Chief Executive Ryan Lance says wants dividend to be 'competitive, sustainable and affordable through the cycles'
Feb 2 Chipmaker Micron Technology Inc said Chief Executive Mark Durcan would retire.
Feb 2 Saputo Inc, one of Canada's largest dairy producers, reported larger quarterly profit on Thursday, boosted by increased international prices.