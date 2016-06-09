June 9 Capstone Turbine

* "Believe we are firmly on path of reducing our cost structure by 35%"

* Bookings for Q4 were $18.3 million compared to $13.7 million in year-ago Q4

* Capstone Turbine reports fourth quarter and full-year fiscal 2016 financial results

* Q4 loss per share $0.25

* Q4 revenue $18.9 million versus i/b/e/s view $19.1 million

* Q4 earnings per share view $-0.32 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S