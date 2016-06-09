June 9 Orbotech Ltd

* Orbotech Ltd announces public offering of ordinary shares

* Plans to offer 3.85 million ordinary shares to public

* Orbotech Ltd says plans to use net proceeds to repay a portion of its outstanding indebtedness under its credit agreement, dated as of August 7, 2014 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)