Saputo profit climbs, helped by higher dairy prices
Feb 2 Saputo Inc, one of Canada's largest dairy producers, reported larger quarterly profit on Thursday, boosted by increased international prices.
June 9 Hudson's Bay Co
* Hudson's Bay company reports first quarter 2016 financial results
* Confirms fiscal 2016 sales and earnings guidance
* Qtrly comparable sales up 4.4 pct
* Board of directors has approved a quarterly dividend of $0.05 per common share
* Qtrly retail sales $3,303 million versus $2,072 million
* Recently began a voluntary restructuring program in merchandising department of its european operations
* In North America, HBC has also outsourced it systems maintenance positions.
* Confirming sales, adjusted EBITDAR and EBITDA outlook for fiscal 2016
* Hudson's Bay Co qtrly loss per share $0.53
* Expects to record total charges of approximately $21 million related to these two initiatives, of which $12 million was recorded in Q1 of 2016
* "currently evaluating other cost savings opportunities"
* 2016 outlook assumes overall low single digit comparable sales growth, calculated on a constant currency basis
* Entered into an agreement to modify its leasehold interests in Saks Fifth Avenue Stores at Short Hills Mall in NJ & Honolulu, Hawaii
* Expects in fiscal 2016 will make higher than normal investments in growth initiatives
* Expects in fiscal 2016 total capital investments, net of landlord incentives, expected to be between $750 million and $850 million
* Co will get total proceeds of $99 million from modification of leasehold interests
* Sets quarterly dividend of c$0.05 per share
2016 outlook assumes overall low single digit comparable sales growth, calculated on a constant currency basis
Feb 2 Pfizer Inc is exploring sale of a group of treatments in cardiology, urology and primary care, Bloomberg reported on Thursday, citing people familiar with the matter.
BERLIN, Feb 2 German gunmaker Heckler & Koch said U.S. aerospace and defence company Orbital ATK Inc has filed a suit in the United States seeking damages in excess of $27 million.