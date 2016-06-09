June 9 Zedge Inc

* Zedge announces third quarter fiscal 2016 results

* Q3 earnings per share $0.04

* Q3 revenue rose 17 percent to $2.6 million

* Zedge Inc qtrly diluted EPS increased to $0.04 from $0.02

* MAU (monthly active users) for last 30 days of quarter increased 18 pct year over year to 31.6 million from 26.7 million