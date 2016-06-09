Journey to running top hotels started with rigorous first jobs
NEW YORK, Feb 2 No matter your politics, it's the middle of winter and most Americans would be happy to take a vacation right about now.
June 9 Toronto Hydro Corp
* Toronto Hydro Corporation to issue $200 million aggregate principal amount of senior unsecured debentures (series 12)
* Series 12 debentures will be issued at a price of $999.84 per $1,000 principal amount
* Toronto Hydro Corp says has agreed to issue $200 million principal amount of senior unsecured debentures due August 25, 2026 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)
NEW YORK, Feb 2 No matter your politics, it's the middle of winter and most Americans would be happy to take a vacation right about now.
TORONTO, Feb 2 Bank of Nova Scotia, Canada's third-biggest lender, said on Thursday that the introduction of new digital technologies would enable the bank to lower its operating costs and increase profits.
* Aces Acquisition Corp - offering to purchase all outstanding shares, par value $0.01 per share of Arctic Cat at a price of $18.50/share - SEC filing