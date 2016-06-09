June 9 Kindred Healthcare Inc

* Completed syndication and pricing of an incremental $200 million term loan

* Incremental term loan will be issued at 99.05% of par

* Received consent from required lenders under term loan facility,abl facility to amend various provisions of those credit facilities

* Kindred healthcare completes syndication of incremental term loan and secures consent for amendments to credit facilities