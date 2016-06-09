Saputo profit climbs, helped by higher dairy prices
Feb 2 Saputo Inc, one of Canada's largest dairy producers, reported larger quarterly profit on Thursday, boosted by increased international prices.
June 9 Kindred Healthcare Inc
* Completed syndication and pricing of an incremental $200 million term loan
* Incremental term loan will be issued at 99.05% of par
* Received consent from required lenders under term loan facility,abl facility to amend various provisions of those credit facilities
* Kindred healthcare completes syndication of incremental term loan and secures consent for amendments to credit facilities Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: [ ] (Bengaluru Newsroom; +1 646 223 8780)
Feb 2 Pfizer Inc is exploring sale of a group of treatments in cardiology, urology and primary care, Bloomberg reported on Thursday, citing people familiar with the matter.
BERLIN, Feb 2 German gunmaker Heckler & Koch said U.S. aerospace and defence company Orbital ATK Inc has filed a suit in the United States seeking damages in excess of $27 million.