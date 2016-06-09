June 9 Transdigm Group Inc

* Unit received funding of an additional term loan of $500 million maturing in 2023 at a current rate of 3.75%

* Unit received commitments of a delayed draw term loan of $450 million , converted $790 million of existing tranche c term loans into tranche f term loans

* Portion of proceeds will be used to fund purchase price of acquisition of ilc holdings, inc.

* Transdigm group completes successful additional term loan and notes offering