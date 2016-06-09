Shell says renegotiating Permian JV with Anadarko
* JV will likely see change in operatorship structure, CFO says
June 9 Frontline Ltd
* Deal for purchase price of $84 million each
* Vessels are due for delivery in September and November 2016
* Has also secured options for two additional sister vessels with delivery in January and March 2017 at a purchase price of $85 million each
* Acquisition of VLCC newbuilding contracts
Feb 2 Struggling British sportswear retailer Sports Direct is in talks to bid for Eastern Outfitters LLC, the parent of U.S. discount chain Bob's Stores and outdoor retailer Eastern Mountain Sports, people familiar with the matter said.
BRUSSELS, Feb 2 ChemChina is set to secure conditional EU antitrust approval for its $43 billion bid for Swiss pesticides and seeds group Syngenta, the largest foreign acquisition by a Chinese company, two people familiar with the matter said on Thursday.