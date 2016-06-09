June 9 Centene Corp

* Centene Corporation announces pricing of notes

* Centene Corp says priced $500 million aggregate principal amount of its 4.75 pct senior notes due 2022

* Senior notes will be issued at a price to public of 101.75 pct plus accrued interest from May 15, 2016 and bear interest at 4.75 pct