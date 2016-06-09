Saputo profit climbs, helped by higher dairy prices
Feb 2 Saputo Inc, one of Canada's largest dairy producers, reported larger quarterly profit on Thursday, boosted by increased international prices.
June 9 Centene Corp
* Centene Corporation announces pricing of notes
* Centene Corp says priced $500 million aggregate principal amount of its 4.75 pct senior notes due 2022
* Senior notes will be issued at a price to public of 101.75 pct plus accrued interest from May 15, 2016 and bear interest at 4.75 pct
Feb 2 Pfizer Inc is exploring sale of a group of treatments in cardiology, urology and primary care, Bloomberg reported on Thursday, citing people familiar with the matter.
BERLIN, Feb 2 German gunmaker Heckler & Koch said U.S. aerospace and defence company Orbital ATK Inc has filed a suit in the United States seeking damages in excess of $27 million.