June 9 Twin Butte Energy Ltd

* Agreed to extend maturity date of Twin Butte's $85 million non-revolving credit facility from June 9, 2016 to June 21, 2016

* Agreed to extend expiry of revolving period of $140 million revolving credit facility from June 9 , 2016 to June 21, 2016

* Extension of credit facilities to enable company to continue with its strategic alternatives process

* Twin Butte announces extension of credit facilities

Source text for Eikon: