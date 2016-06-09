Pfizer hires JPMorgan to weigh sale of some drugs - Bloomberg
Feb 2 Pfizer Inc is exploring sale of a group of treatments in cardiology, urology and primary care, Bloomberg reported on Thursday, citing people familiar with the matter.
June 9 Mbac Fertilizer Corp
* Toronto stock exchange's scheduled delisting of common shares and warrants of company has been extended to June 24, 2016.
* MBAC provides update regarding regulatory matters
BERLIN, Feb 2 German gunmaker Heckler & Koch said U.S. aerospace and defence company Orbital ATK Inc has filed a suit in the United States seeking damages in excess of $27 million.
Feb 2 Highlights of the day for U.S. President Donald Trump's administration on Thursday: