June 10 Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc :
* Late-Breaking data presented at EHA: all patients with pnh
treated with once-monthly dosing of ALXN1210 in phase 1/2 study
exhibit rapid and sustained reductions in ldhSays announced
today that interim data were presented from a phase 1/2 study of
ALXN1210
* Once-Monthly dosing of ALXN1210 achieved rapid and
sustained reductions in mean levels of lactate dehydrogenase
* Says no serious adverse events or study withdrawals were
observed in either patient cohort
* 2 patients experienced serious treatment-related adverse
events and one patient had a grade 2 infusion-related reaction
* Says six deaths were reported, none of which were
considered related to treatment with ALXN1007
* Says were no grade 3 or higher non-serious adverse events
related to treatment with ALXN1007
* Says one patient withdrew from study due to a
