* Late-Breaking data presented at EHA: all patients with pnh treated with once-monthly dosing of ALXN1210 in phase 1/2 study exhibit rapid and sustained reductions in ldhSays announced today that interim data were presented from a phase 1/2 study of ALXN1210

* Once-Monthly dosing of ALXN1210 achieved rapid and sustained reductions in mean levels of lactate dehydrogenase

* Says no serious adverse events or study withdrawals were observed in either patient cohort

* 2 patients experienced serious treatment-related adverse events and one patient had a grade 2 infusion-related reaction

* Says six deaths were reported, none of which were considered related to treatment with ALXN1007

* Says were no grade 3 or higher non-serious adverse events related to treatment with ALXN1007

