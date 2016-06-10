June 10 Glycomimetics' Gmi

* Dose escalation is complete and a GMI-1271 dose was identified for phase 2 testing

* Results, showed an overall response rate of 47 percent among 19 patients

* 1271 yields high remission rates and favorable tolerability in phase 1 portion of phase 1/2 clinical trial for AML