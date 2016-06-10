BRIEF-MannKind launches new titration pack and field force expansion to accelerate Afrezza growth
* MannKind announces launch of new titration pack and field force expansion to accelerate Afrezza growth
June 10 Oasmia Pharmaceutical Ab :
* Oasmia successfully completes a private placement of new convertible instruments in a total amount of SEK 42,000,000 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)
* MannKind announces launch of new titration pack and field force expansion to accelerate Afrezza growth
* Patheon announces completion of its acquisition of State-Of-The-Art manufacturing site Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Approved entry into settlement, license agreement with 2 wholly owned subsidiaries of Biogen Inc and certain other parties