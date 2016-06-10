BRIEF-Standard Motor Products announces increase in quarterly dividend
* Standard Motor Products announces increase in quarterly dividend
June 10 Gamehost Inc :
* Gamehost updates progress on reopening in Fort Mcmurray
* Initial assessments of electronic equipment show minimal damage with any repairs expected to be completed on site
* "best estimate for a re-opening is mid-july"
* Re-Entry confirmed evidence of smoke damage and some heat damage caused by heating units that ran continuously
* Gamehost updates progress on reopening in fort mcmurray Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)
* Standard Motor Products announces increase in quarterly dividend
* Has entered into a royalty purchase and sale agreement with Resource Income Fund, L.P., a unit of Auramet Trading, Llc
* May purchase for cancellation up to 21.2 class A shares of Co Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: