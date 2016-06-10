June 10 Gain Capital Holdings Inc :

* May retail segment OTC average daily volume of $10.2 billion , a decrease of 16.6% from April 2016 and 41.5% from May 2015

* May 2016 retail segment OTC trading volume of $223.4 billion , a decrease of 12.7% from April 2016 and 38.7% from May 2015

* May institutional segment ECN average daily volume of $6.9 billion , a decrease of 11.4% from April 2016 and 6.5% from May 2015

* May institutional segment ECN volume of $151.5 billion , a decrease of 7.2% from April 2016 and 2.0% from May 2015

* Gain Capital announces monthly metrics for may 2016